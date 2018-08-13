× Tennessee youth coach shot after trying to break up fight

ANTIOCH, Tenn. — A Tennessee youth football coach was injured over the weekend after trying to separate a fight during the game.

According to WTVF, the football game was played at Antioch High School on Saturday.

After one of the plays, two players got into a fight out on the field. The coach ran out to break up the fight and that reportedly angered the father of the boy on the opposing team.

The suspect asked the coach to speak with him after the game and when the coach met him under the bleachers, the father allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him twice in the legs.

The coach was taken to Vanderbilt University Hospital for treatment.

As for the suspect, authorities said he fled the scene and has been at large ever since.