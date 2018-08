× Report: Aretha Franklin ‘gravely ill’ in Detroit hospital

The Queen of Soul — Aretha Franklin — is reportedly gravely ill this morning.

Born in Memphis, the 76-year-old R and B singer is reportedly surrounded by her family in Detroit.

They are asking for prayers and privacy for the singing legend who has battled health problems for the last few years.

Franklin was performing as recently as last year but she canceled a series of concerts citing “doctors orders.”