Police locate school bus after students say driver dropped them off at wrong location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police located a Durham school bus after some Shelby County School students said the bus driver dropped them off at the wrong location.

WREG's Luke Jones was told the driver picked up the kids from Treadwell Middle School and was apparently having difficulty figuring out the bus routes.

He was supposed to drop them off at Mendenhall. Instead, he was driving through Binghampton and dropped some students off at the wrong location.

That's when a concerned parent took the kids to the Tillman police station.

The students say the bus driver took off with the others.

Police located the bus at Overton Crossing and Woodlawn Terrace.

We're working to learn more information.