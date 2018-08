× Person shot dead in Marshall County car wash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Marshall County deputies are investigating after one person was found dead in a car wash at Moore’s Grocery on Highway 72.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday.

WREG was there as dozens of bystanders watched as deputies roped off the area for their investigation.

We still don’t know what led up to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.