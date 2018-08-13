MPD: multiple people found with gunshot wounds near hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A strip club, two hotels and an intersection. Police said that's where they found several men shot Sunday morning in Southeast Memphis.

It happened at the Real Value Inn on Lamar near Getwell around 6:30 a.m. Police said they found a man shot several times in room 420.

Soon after, they found another man shot in the chest at Inland Suites across the street, a man with injuries at Getwell and Whitebrook and a man shot in the thigh at the adult entertainment club Catwalk.

Police blocked off every area as they worked to figure out how these multiple crime scenes within a couple blocks are all connected.

Several people who live nearby didn't want to go on camera, but heard it stemmed from a robbery.

Police haven't confirmed that.

On their report, they listed five victims, at least one shooter and nine more people possibly involved.

Officers said they got conflicting stories on the scene.

They said one person remains in the hospital as of Monday.

They are sifting through surveillance video and evidence.

35.058678 -89.933021