× Man accused of ‘caressing’ stranger’s leg, taking inappropriate video at Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after allegedly touching a woman inappropriately and video taping underneath her dress at a Mid-South mall.

The victim told police she was shopping at the Claire’s at Wolfchase Galleria Mall when a man started “caressing” her leg. It was then that she said she noticed the man was video taping her using his cell phone.

Somehow the suspect managed to take video underneath the woman’s skirt.

When officers arrived, they asked to see the phone and the suspect – Josue Alvarez-Dominguez – complied.

Authorities said they did find the alleged video on the suspect’s phone. Alvarez-Dominguez was taken into custody and charged with assault and unlawful photographing.