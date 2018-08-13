Live at 9: Deannexation, Memphis Mission of Mercy & ‘Growing Up Presley’

City Council Preview with Frank Colvett Jr., Worth Morgan

The Memphis City Council has plenty on the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting. One of the hot topics will be the deannexation of two more Memphis neighborhoods: Rock Point and Southwind/ Windyke.

City Council members Frank Colvett, Jr. and Worth Morgan talk about those issues and more.

Make a Difference Monday

Two Memphis nurses built careers and a home in Memphis, but that doesn't mean they've forgotten their homeland.

Renato and Nia Zalamea are nurses from the Philippines. Through their Memphis Mission of Mercy organization they are making sure people back home get great medical care as well.

'Growing Up Presley' exhibit

A new exhibit takes a look at the life of Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie. "Growing Up Presley" opened just in time for Elvis fans' annual trek to Graceland to participate in Elvis Week.

Cooking with Lucky Cat Ramen

This weekend the world will celebrate Hot And Spicy Food Day, and Lucky Cat Ramen's Jon Green wants to make sure you are ready.