Jail in north Mississippi starts offering video visitation

TUPELO, Miss. — Technology is making it easier for people to visit loved ones who are jailed in one Mississippi county.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the Lee County jail has started using video visitation.

Crews installed video panels at the jail in June. Lack of a high-speed internet connection delayed the start of the system, which is similar to Skype. Inmates remain inside the jail, and visitors with log-in codes get into the system from computers or smartphones.

Families were notified Wednesday that they could schedule visits.

Audio and video from both ends of each conversation is recorded. The system is set up with keywords, including “escape” and profanities. If any keyword is mentioned by the inmate or the visitor, jail staff is alerted to review the comments.