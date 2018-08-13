× Deputy arrested following incident at the Peabody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County deputy was arrested after allegedly harassing a woman, and then getting into an argument with the officers who responded to the scene.

Deputy Michael Bryant was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication after he became “verbally aggressive” towards the woman inside the Peabody Hotel.

The security guard Bryant was yelling at her to the point that the guard became fearful for her so he intervened and told him to stop. That’s when Braynt reportedly became belligerent and began cursing at the man.

When another officer arrived on the scene, Bryant reportedly continued to mouth off to the officer and refused to get into the squad car when taken into custody. Police noted the officer eventually had to force him to get in the car.

He continued to be belligerent towards the officer to the point where he was yelling, cursing and trying to pull away. Again, they asked him several times to stop which he refused.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t answered our request for comment regarding Bryant’s alleged actions, and his status with his job.