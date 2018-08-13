× Authorities searching for missing boater on Kentucky Lake

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities launched a search for a boater who went overboard on Kentucky Lake on Sunday evening.

According to reports from WTVF at least six people were on board the boat near the Danville Landing area around 8 p.m. Sunday night when it hit a log.

Two people fell overboard. Authorities said one of those individuals did not resurface.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and law enforcement from Benton and Houston counties were called in to help in the search, WBBJ reported.

The condition of the second person who went overboard has not been released.