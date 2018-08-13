× ATV-riding suspect tries to evade police, arrested after Tom Lee Park vandalized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after trying to evade police on an ATV.

According to police, they received a call from visitors to Tom Lee Park saying there were several individuals riding ATVs in the area. They were reportedly causing a scene and even acting in a threatening manner, according to one witness who spoke with WREG.

While in route, police saw one of the individuals – George Joy – sitting on an ATV and obstructing traffic at Main Street and A.W. Willis Avenue. They tried to pull him over, but Joy maneuvered around the officer’s cruisers.

Officers chased the suspect to the Shell gas station in the 400 block of North Main Street where they cornered him. Authorities said he once again tried to maneuver around officers, but this time he ended up hitting one of the squad cars. The impact sent him flying off the ATV and he was taken into custody.

Authorities said they also found marijuana in his possession.

Joy was charged with evading arrest, drug possession, reckless driving, resisting official detention and vandalism.

Memphis police said additional patrols will take place near Tom Lee Park.