Accused rapist who escaped Arkansas State Hospital captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who escaped the Arkansas State Hospital on Saturday has been captured in Memphis, according to officials.

The U.S. Marshalls tracked James Barrett, 34, to downtown Memphis Monday afternoon.

Authorities located him at Motel 6 on Union Avenue around 2:15 p.m. He was in a vehicle in the parking lot with an unknown woman.

On Saturday, Aug. 11, Barrett escaped from the state hospital. He was awaiting trial on rape charges in Faulkner County and was at the hospital for treatment and evaluation, according to THV11.

He will be extradited later to Little Rock.

This is an ongoing investigation.

