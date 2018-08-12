× Police: Two people critically injured in Lamar Avenue motel shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after being shot at a Memphis motel.

The shooting happened Sunday morning at the Real Value Inn in the 3800 block of Lamar.

Police say that although investigators have determined that the two victims know each other, they are receiving “conflicting information” from the scene.

WREG is working to find out more information.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.