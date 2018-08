× Police: Two injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured in the 1400 block of Pendleton Sunday evening.

One victim is listed as critical. The second is in non-critical condition.

No suspect information is available.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you as more information becomes available.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.