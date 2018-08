× Police: Man injured in Helena-West Helena drive-by shooting

Helena-West Helena, Ark. — Man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Helena-West Helena.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was shot Friday night on Sioux Street.

The victim is in stable condition.

Police don’t have any suspect information, but they believe the suspect drove a gray Chevy Impala.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.