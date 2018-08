× Police: 4 juveniles, 1 adult injured in two-car crash in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four juveniles and one adult were injured in a two-car crash in the 3300 block of Summer Avenue in Binghampton Sunday, Memphis Police said.

This is an active scene.

Two juveniles were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The other victims are listed as non-critical.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.