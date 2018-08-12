× Helena West-Helena police investigating possible murder-suicide

Helena West-Helena, Ark. — The Helena West-Helena Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide.

Police say a man named Cornell Henry called police at around 6:30 a.m. and said he was going to kill his 20-year-old girlfriend and himself. He later went on Facebook live saying that he had already killed his girlfriend and was going to commit suicide.

Police found Henry’s wallet by the side of the river and determined that he drove his car into the water.

Helena West-Helena police and the Phillips County Sheriff Department are in downtown Helena attempting to pull the vehicle from the river.

WREG is working to find out more information.