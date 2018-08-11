× Police: Man shot, killed in Forrest City

Forrest City, Ark. — The Forrest City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning.

Forrest City police say a 41-year-old man was shot at the corner of N. Powell Street & Williams Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A source tells WREG that the victim has been identified as Benny Word.

Forrest City police say they are looking at two people of interest in the homicide.

WREG is working to find out more information.