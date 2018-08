× Police: Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim arrived at the hospital at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. He is in critical condition.

Police are working to determine the exact location of the shooting.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.