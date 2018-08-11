× Police: Man arrested for Westwood homicide

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in Westwood.

Police say 33-year-old Robert Graham Junior was arrested for the death of 33-year-old Robert Givens.

He has been charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Givens was shot on Monday, June 18. He was mowing his grandmother’s lawn in the 3200 block of Alta Road at the time of the shooting.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

Givens’s family held a vigil for him a few days after the shooting.