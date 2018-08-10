× The McGold Card is real, and it could get you free McDonald’s for life

The stuff of pop culture rumors and fast food lovers’ dreams, the McGold Card does indeed exist, McDonald’s confirms.

“The mysterious McGold Card, which for years has been rumored to grant a select few free McDonald’s, for life, is in fact real and returning for one fan,” the company said in a press release.

The McGold Card doesn’t necessarily mean unlimited food however. According to the fine print, the winner can collect two free meals per week for 50 years. McDonald’s is also going to award a custom-made mobile McGold Card phone case with the winner’s name engraved in gold.

So how did the McGold Card start? The company said this in a Facebook post:

Back in 1965, a McDonald’s Owner did the unthinkable! By awarding its most loyal customer with the McGold Card, giving the cardholder free McDonald’s for life. Too good to be true? It’s real all right and it will have you seeing gold!

Since then, there have been various rumors of celebrities and businesspeople getting free food for life. Warren Buffett, Rob Lowe and Bill Gates are said to be among them, but Business Insider reports that Gates is the only one who has a physical Gold Card.

This is the first time a McGold Card has been awarded in a contest.

To enter the sweepstake, customers need to use the app to make an order between the 10th and the 24th of August. Each time they use Mobile Order & Pay to order, they will gain another entry. It’s also possible to enter via email without buying anything. See the full rules here.

McDonald’s says they will do a random prize drawing “on or about” August 29, 2018.