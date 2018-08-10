Security breaks up big fight at Hickory Hill billiards bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bar fight at a Hickory Hill billiards club left people scrambling, and the fight didn't stop even after security used pepper spray and kicked everyone out.

Chaos surrounded Clicks billiards Thursday night.

People covered their eyes after security pepper sprayed those inside.

The bar's manager says it was an isolated incident involving family members, and it may had escalated because of alcohol.

Security kicked all involved out of the bar, but the fight didn't stop there, and the SkyCop cameras didn't stop things either.

According to a police report there was another fight in the Clicks parking lot.

"There`s nothing you can say about that kind of behavior," said Ben Parrish, who just moved to Memphis. He believes people in Memphis have the biggest hearts, but thinks incidents like this give the city a bad reputation.

In the last four months, there has been five simple assaults reported within a block of the bar.

The Clicks manager said it's unfortunate because the business sometimes takes the blame even when a crime doesn't happen there, but says there is security who handles situations like this and consistently monitors activity inside for the safety of their customers.