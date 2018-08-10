× Police: Video shows suspects wanted in Frayser carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released surveillance video showing two suspects wanted in a recent carjacking in Frayser.

Late in the evening on August 6, police said they were called to Crown Liquor in the 2500 block of North Watkins after a man had reportedly been carjacked by two suspects.

The man told police he had just come out of the store when the two approached him armed with guns. They took $20 off of him and then grabbed the keys to his Audi A4.

One suspect fled the scene on foot while the second jumped into the car and drove away.

The vehicle was later recovered, but the suspects are still at large, police said.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.