Taxi cab driver takes criminals on crime spree, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday night was a long night for taxi driver Derick Anderson. He told police two men got in his cab around 11 p.m. and had him drive them to a number of spots in downtown Memphis.

Investigators say the two were breaking into cars along the way.

Police say Charles Richard and Avis Murphy got out of the cab at each stop, smashed car windows, and took a bunch of stuff. Both are charged with multiple counts of auto burglary.

Paul Goin's Mercedes was hit after the suspects stopped at Front and MLK.

"They stole a laptop, my briefcase, everything that was in that," Goin says.

The method to this crime spree surprises him.

"It's actually pretty smart if you ask me, if you're a criminal, because cops probably aren't looking for a cab moving slowly downtown," Goin says.

Police eventually tracked the cab down at Martin Luther King and 4th after a man called 911. He claims the pair pick-pocketed him.

The cab driver told police he had no idea what the two men were doing at each stop and lead police to each location after they questioned him.

Goin isn't sure what to make of his story.

"I just have a hard time buying, you know, you're stopping multiple times in close proximity and these guys are getting in with just more and more stuff," Goin says, "If he genuinely didn't know I would definitely feel sorry for him because he got taken advantage of in that case too then."

In the end, at least five cars were burglarized but most, if not all the items were recovered. Goin is grateful he got his stuff back.

"It was very exciting to get it all back," he says.

Both suspects are due in court next week. Both of their bonds were set at more than $20,000.