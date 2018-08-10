× Police cracking down on school zone speeders in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students heading back to school have lots of things on their minds like classwork, new teachers and even making new friends.

One thing they shouldn’t have to worry about is whether drivers are slowing down and obeying posted school zone speeds.

Memphis Police warn drivers they’re going to use their resources to strictly enforce speed laws and make sure youngsters arrive at school safely.

Unfortunately too many drivers are already ignoring flashing school zone speed limit signs. Some are not slowing down but instead powering through school zones like there’s no tomorrow.

“They just zoom, zoom, zoom. like they in a hurry or something,” said Charles McKinney. His son attends Getwell Elementary School and he said he sees it daily.

“People running just like a bat out of hell,” he said. “Just zoom, zoom without regard for people trying to cross the street.”

It’s a problem Memphis Police aren’t going to let get out of hand.

They warn if you speed in school zones you’re likely to hear a siren and see flashing blue lights in your rear view mirror.

“If there’s a persistent issue of speeding or increased speeds then you’ll see a uniformed patrol officer,” said Lt. Colonel Keith Watson, with MPD traffic and special operations.

He says school zone speed limits can range from 15 mph to 25 mph depending on whether the school is in a neighborhood or located on a busy thoroughfare.

Regardless, fines are doubled for speeders who fall under the radar gun.

“When it comes to work zones or school zones, those fines and fees do increase,” he said.

Cops are also cracking down on violators at dangerous intersections students may use while walking to school.

In Orange Mound near Hanley Elementary, we watched some drivers get pulled over and ticketed for speeding on Southern Avenue at Boston.

“There’s about five different school crossing points we have associated with Hanley,” Watson said.

Some students have to cross a five-lane roadway and walk through a tunnel to get to Hanley, so Police Service Technicians are often called to direct traffic and get students safely across Southern Avenue.

Police warn drivers to focus on safety in school zones and not on their personal devices.

“If you’re driving and on your commute, if you feel that you have an instant message you want to respond to, it can wait,” Watson said.

Police urge drivers to always be aware of their surroundings especially in school zones, leave a safe distance between you and other vehicles and watch out for children who may exit vehicles and dart into traffic.