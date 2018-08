× One killed, another critically injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in Orange Mound, and one person is dead, Memphis Police said Friday evening.

Police made the scene at 2438 Carnes shortly before 8. Two male victims were shot.

Police said one person was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second victim was taken in critical condition to Regional One.

No suspect information was available.