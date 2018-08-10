× Motorcyclist critically injured, woman arrested for DUI in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. — A motorcyclist was critically injured in Horn Lake after a woman was allegedly driving drunk down Goodman Road.

According to police, the victim was traveling in the area of Goodman and Horn Lake Road on Wednesday when Sandra Lloyd pulled out to cross the street. The driver, whose name has been withheld by police, struck the side of her van and was critically injured.

He was airlifted from the scene to the Regional Medical Center.

Lloyd was charged with DUI- drugs, false ID information, and driving without a license or insurance.