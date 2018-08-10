× Mid-South woman jumps into vehicle trying to stop carjacking suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was carjacked in Frayser but she didn’t let them get away that easily.

The woman told police she backed into a driveway in the 3300 block of Ardmore Avenue on August 2 to pick up a washing machine. She got out of the car, raised the hatch and proceeded to get her belongings when two men jumped into her vehicle.

Not hesitating, she said she dove into the back and tried to get the men to stop from taking her car. That’s when the man in the passenger seat turned around, pulled a gun on her and said “If you don’t get out of this vehicle I’m going to shoot you.”

The suspects eventually took off with the woman still inside.

Police said she finally jumped from the vehicle and watched as the sped away down the street.

The vehicle was eventually located in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Avenue.

According to police, fingerprints from inside that car led them to identify one of suspects as Reginald Applewhite. He was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated assault and theft of property.

The second suspect has not been identified.