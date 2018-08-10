× Memphis police responding to fewer residential burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s something we all fear as we leave home — a burglar breaking in while you’re gone and taking your valuables.

Some good news: Memphis Police Department reports residential burglaries are down more than nine percent.

From January through the end of July in 2017, there were 4,021 home break-ins reported.

The same time this year: 3,643.

“Make sure everything is locked up. Keep your security systems up to date. Make sure you have security systems,” said Kristal Rose.

Rose said even though home break-ins are down, you still need to be on guard.

While she may not hve had anything stolen from her home, she almost had her car stolen downtown in broad daylight.

“I felt violated,” she said.

Police believe the drop in burglaries is due to neighborhood watches, more citizens calling in because they saw something suspicious and proactive patrols in neighborhoods.

Police told us the city is even handing out grants to help fight crime. If your neighborhood watch is interested, go to https://www.memphistn.gov/government/police_department/crime_prevention_grant/