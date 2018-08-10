× Memphis man wanted by the FBI on drug-related charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who recently resided in the Mid-South is now wanted by the FBI on drug-related charges.

O.B. Hildson is a convicted felon and known member of the Young Mob street gang. According to the agency, he was allegedly involved in a drug distribution ring operating out of Memphis that handled multiple illegal drugs including marijuana, cocaine and oxycodone.

Hildson was reportedly involved in that ring from March 2016 to March 2017.

The FBI didn’t specify if they believe he is still in the area.

The fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to his arrest.