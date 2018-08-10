× Justin Timberlake hints new book will feature Memphis memories

NEW YORK — Justin Timberlake — Grammy-winning pop star, Memphis area native and Grizzlies part-owner — has a book out this fall, Harper Design announced Friday.

“Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me” will feature images from his personal archives and “anecdotes, reflections and observations.” The book comes out October 30.

Timberlake said in a statement the book would highlight some of the “important people and places” behind his career. He also said the book would include tributes to his wife, actress Jessica Biel, and 3-year-old son Silas.

On his Instagram page, Timberlake posted a photo of himself as a child, with the caption:

“When I think of Memphis, I think of the people and the food and the heat and humidity. But mostly, I think about the music. It was the backdrop for all the sights and sounds around me as a child. I rarely post old pictures or old stories, so I’m really excited to share some with you guys in my new book.”