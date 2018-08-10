× Family seeks pit bull’s owner after dog mauls toddler in Shelby Farms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A toddler was badly bitten Wednesday by a pit bull running loose in Shelby Farms, and now his family is trying to track down the owner.

As little Caleb heals, his family is trying to get the word out on social media, hoping the man who they think is responsible will come forward or someone will recognize him.

Alexia Block was hanging out with her son in the park one minute and frantically speeding to the hospital the next.

“My heart, sunk my jaw dropped,” said Brittney Block, the victim’s aunt. “To see a little kid with stitches on his face like that, and to know he has staples in his head.

Brittney Block said her 2-year-old nephew Caleb was playing at Shelby Farms when, she says, a pit bull came from out of nowhere.

“His whole entire face was completely ripped apart,” she said.

The family said the owner seemed more concerned about his dog during the attack than Caleb.

“The owner didn’t help was actually yelling and screaming at my sister because she kicked the dog off,” Block said.

And even as Caleb’s mother scrambled to rush him to the car to get help, there was still no relief in sight as the dog followed her to the vehicle.

So the angry aunt took to Twitter to give her description of the dog owner, hopeful that someone can recognize him.

Dog was off-leash in the park where dogs MUST be on a leash. White dog, brown/black spots. Spiked Collar. Owner was African-American, probably in his 40s, around 6', wearing black shorts, a gray shirt, and shoes that had red on them. He had short hair, round face, gold teeth. https://t.co/s4ieZVgjb3 — brittneymemphis (@brittneymemphis) August 9, 2018

She pointed out that people not only stood and watched without helping her sister but, at this point, no one has come forward as a witness. She’s hoping to press on hearts and change that.

“The owner is at fault in this situation,” she said. “He should have had his dog on a leash.”

Park rules stipulate dogs can only be off the leash at the designated dog park. The family is filing a complaint with the park.

The family asked WREG not to show pictures of the child’s injuries.