CVS brand sinus spray recalled due to contamination fears

WASHINGTON — The makers of a CVS brand of sinus nasal spray have issued a voluntary recall due to contamination fears.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall is for CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist. The recalled product was sold in CVS stores nationwide. It’s packaged in a 0.5 fluid ounce bottle and has orange packaging.

The agency said the spray may have been contaminated with a pathogen known as Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Repeated use of the spray could cause infection which experts say could be life-threatening for certain patients, such as those with cystic fibrosis and those who have a compromised immune system.

If you have this in your medicine cabinet stop use immediately. You can either return it to the store of purchase or simply throw it out.