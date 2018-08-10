× Armed robber tells bank employees he’s an alcoholic before stealing money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A self- confessed alcoholic is now wanted by authorities after he allegedly robbed a bank at gunpoint over the weekend.

Employees told police the bizarre incident started when the man entered the Southern Security Bank on Ridgeway Meadow Parkway on Saturday. He pointed a gun at the tellers and demanded cash from each of the drawers.

That’s when he reportedly told those inside the bank, “I’m an alcoholic so don’t mess with me.”

After the strange utterance, he grabbed the money and took off on foot. He was last seen in the Ridgewyck Apartments on Knight Arnold Road.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.