Arkansas pastor meets with President Trump, raising concerns for some

MARION, Ark. — An East Arkansas pastor has many people asking questions after she was among a group of black religious leaders who recently met with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform.

Sharon Nesbitt, senior pastor at Dominion Church in Marion, is one of many black church pastors from all over the world who are facing backlash after this trip to the White House.

"He's said a lot of awful things about the black community," said Anthony Ball, a concerned citizen originally from West Memphis, Arkansas. "I think it's a situation where you either don't want to be transparent because you didn't get result or you didn't get results for us."

Ball took to Facebook asking if anyone has heard from Nesbitt after her visit with the president last week, but no one had an answer.

He says she told her church members she was heading to the White House, but has yet to share the details following the meeting.

WREG stopped by Nesbitt's last known address and tried to reach her by phone and social media, but never heard back.

People say they just want answers, and are questioning what results Nesbitt gathered from the meeting with the president. They are concerned if those results will affect their community.

Although ball no longer lives in East Arkansas, he comes back frequently, helping those in his hometown.

That's why he says he can only help be a part of the change if meetings like this are transparent.

Many people in the community say they did not know Nesbitt was a part of the meeting last week, but believe meeting with local leaders first may have more of a positive impact.