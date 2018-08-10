× Bird scooters found dumped near Shelby Forest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several of the GPS-enabled electric scooters that have been carrying people around in Downtown and Midtown lately were found vandalized and dumped on Cuba-Woodstock Road near Shelby Forest.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a road crew found nine Bird scooters dumped. Deputies said someone stripped off the scooter’s GPS module.

The vandalized scooters will be returned back to Bird.

A Bird spokesperson said the company investigates all incidents of vandalism and bans people from the app if necessary.