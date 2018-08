× WREG’s Ron Walter awarded by Tennessee Association of Broadcasters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ron Walter, president and general manager of WREG, was awarded recently by the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters.

Walter accepted TAB’s Distinguished Service Award, the group’s highest honor, for his outstanding contributions to this profession and their community. Walter has been with WREG since 1987.

He accepted the award Wednesday during the 70th Annual TAB Conference luncheon in Murfreesboro.