Teen driver or college bound? Some tips to help you save money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It back to school for kids. You may not normally think about it, but this time of year is also a good time for some financial and insurance planning for parents.

And believe it or not, you might actually be able to put some money back into your pocket.

Here are some things to think about when adding a teen driver to your insurance:

In some cases if you have a college student who didn’t take a car, you may be able to save money by adding them as an occasional driver.

Also be sure to review your overall because a teen driver can affect your cost no matter what.

If you have college students moving into their own apartment might, you might need renters insurance to cover them in case of an emergency. The good news is, if they live on campus your homeowner’s policy should cover them too.

Recall Alert

Polaris is pulling two different types of utility vehicles because of cracked exhaust pipes. The company is recalling nearly 3,000 Bobcat 3400 and 3400xl utility vehicles. They’re 2015 and 2018 models.

Consumers can contact a dealer for a free repair.

Polaris also manufactures the Gravely JSV 3000 utility vehicles that are being recalled for the same reason.

That recall affects the Gravely Atlas JSV 3000 and 6000 utility vehicles.

So far no injuries have been reported.