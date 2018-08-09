× Suspects charged in disappearance of Olive Branch teen to appear in court Thursday

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Two Illinois men who were arrested in the recent disappearance of an Olive Branch teenager are set to appear in court Thursday evening.

Olive Branch authorities say Juan E. Andrade, 30, and Jason St. Aubin, 29, both of the same address in Creal Springs, Illinois, lured a 14-year-old to Illinois by communicating through a popular gaming app.

Both subjects received a bond of $555,555 for a charge of kidnapping and $55,555 for a charge of conspiracy.

The teen was found safe in Illinois on Sunday after he was reported missing Aug. 1. He has since returned home.

This is an ongoing investigation.

