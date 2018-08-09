× Suspect arrested in Garden Inn motel shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect accused of killing a man and critically injuring a woman during a shooting near the airport has been taken into custody.

Dave Wooten and another suspect went to the Garden Inn & Suites in the 3400 block of American Way looking to confront the two victims, police said. When they arrived, they first saw the female victim and the second suspect reportedly ran at her with a tire iron.

Hearing the commotion, the male victim — Brandon Lipsey — came out of his hotel room and was met by Wooten. The 25-year-old pointed a gun at Lipsey’s head and pulled the trigger, police said. He then continued to shoot him before turning on the female victim.

Both individuals were rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Lipsey later died from his injuries.

Wooten was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

His accomplice has not been taken into custody, police said.