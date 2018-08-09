× Police: Man pulls gun on neighbor, son over yard work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A disagreement between neighbors landed one man behind bars after he allegedly opened fire outside his Kimball Avenue home.

According to police, the incident happened in the 3600 block Wednesday afternoon.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said the female caller told them her neighbor, James Williams, came to her home demanding money for yard work he said he did last week. The two began arguing and that’s when the woman’s son came out and asked the man to leave.

Williams went home, but returned several minutes later with his gun in tow and pointed it at the son. The woman told police she automatically stepped in front of the weapon to protect him and that’s when Williams turned around and started walking back home. On his way, he fired two shots into the air.

When questioned by police, Williams stated he had felt threatened by the son and went to get his gun.

Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.