Mid-South resident lucky to be alive after narrowly avoiding early morning explosion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South resident is lucky to be alive after they narrowly avoided being caught in an early morning explosion that left a home gutted.

WREG’s Melissa Moon made the scene in the 4200 block of Old Forest Road early Thursday morning. Initial reports indicated one of the adults has just started their car when they noticed another vehicle directly behind them in the driveway.

The individual went back inside the home and that’s when something in the garage exploded.

A Memphis firefighter across the street heard the blast and he and another neighbor quickly took action. They grabbed garden hoses and began dousing the flames to keep them from spreading.

Three deputies who arrived on the scene before firefighters also helped. Witnesses said one of those deputies was injured when he went back into the home to save the family’s dog. Thankfully, he’s expected to be okay.

Eight people, including five kids, and the family’s dog were inside the home at the time. They all made it out safely, WREG was told.