Man arrested after exposing himself inside Union Avenue Taco Bell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after reportedly exposing himself and urinating inside a local Taco Bell.

The incident happened at the Union location late Wednesday evening.

According to police, an employee met them outside and told them that Kevin Felix caused a disturbance inside the business when he exposed himself to customers. All but one of the customers had left due to the offensive behavior, she said.

When officers went inside to confront the 35-year-old suspect they said he was lying on his back on a seating bench with his private area fully exposed. They said he appeared to be intoxicated and had even urinated on himself in the 20 minutes he had been inside the restaurant.

He finally covered up when officers announced themselves.

Felix was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.