Live at 9: Pregnancy complications, tick bites & a DIY Detox

Complications from pregnancy

The U.S. leads the developed world in the number of women who die of complications from pregnancy and all three Mid-South states are among the states with the biggest problems. Dr. Danielle Tate is with Regional One Health.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tick bites and meat allergies

A team of Memphis researchers are uncovering what seems like a bizarre connection between tick bites and an allergy to meat. Dr. Jay Lieberman works with both U.T. Health Sciences Center and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIY Detox

Detox is a buzz word that's almost as confusing as it is popular. Amber Sam Thompson is an advocate who detoxes herself every six weeks. She's here to show us how to do a do-it-yourself detox that some studies say can pull toxins out of your body through your feet.