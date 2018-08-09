Live at 9: Pregnancy complications, tick bites & a DIY Detox

Complications from pregnancy
The U.S. leads the developed world in the number of women who die of complications from pregnancy and all three Mid-South states are among the states with the biggest problems. Dr. Danielle Tate is with Regional One Health.
Tick bites and meat allergies
A team of Memphis researchers are uncovering what seems like a bizarre connection between tick bites and an allergy to meat. Dr. Jay Lieberman works with both U.T. Health Sciences Center and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
DIY Detox
Detox is a buzz word that's almost as confusing as it is popular. Amber Sam Thompson is an advocate who detoxes herself every six weeks. She's here to show us how to do a do-it-yourself detox that some studies say can pull toxins out of your body through your feet.