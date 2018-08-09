× Liberty Bowl readies for season with new sound system, locker rooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When the Liberty Bowl opens for its first home game of the season Sept. 1, the stadium will be sporting $2.5 million in upgrades.

The improvements include a new sound system designed specifically for the arena and nearly 6,000 square feet of locker room space. Lockers will include LED monitors with data connectivity.

The stadium’s west side is also receiving an upgrade to its power transformer and main switchboard, replacing the original equipment installed in 1964, the city said in a news release. The City of Memphis owns the stadium.

This season’s improvements are the latest in a series of upgrades in recent years. City Council approved money for the project in May.

The University of Memphis will play Mercer in the Sept. 1 season home opener at the Liberty Bowl.