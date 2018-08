Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If Garth Brooks has friends in low places then former NBA player Lester Hudson has the exact opposite, as the once upon a time Grizzlygot all his buddies to help give back Saturday.

Hudson held a back to school bash at the Glenview Community Center, giving out school supplies and free hair cuts to some of the inner city youth.

Some of the big names helping him at the event — Tigers basketball coach Penny Hardaway and former Grizzlies star Zach Randolph.