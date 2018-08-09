× H&M announces date for Oak Court store opening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A popular clothing retailer has announced the official opening date for its newest location at the Oak Court Mall.

The Memphis location, which will be H&M’s fourth location in the state of Tennessee, will officially open its doors on August 23.

The store will provide quality clothing for both ladies and gentlemen as well as their popular H&M Kids collection for the fashion-forward infants.

To celebrate the launch of its newest store, the company said guests who visit on opening day can enter for a chance to win a H&M Fashion Pass valued up to $500. There will also be opportunities to win gift cards valued from $50 to $250.