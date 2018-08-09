× Haslam, GOP governor’s group tout Lee in Tennessee race ad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is touting Bill Lee as his prospective successor in a first statewide TV ad by the Republican Governors Association.

In the ad, Haslam touts the state’s progress under his leadership and says Lee is the right choice to take Tennessee to the next level.

Lee won a rough four-way GOP primary last week that cost more than $45 million and saturated TV airwaves with advertising.

The Franklin businessman faces former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean in the November election to succeed Haslam, who is term-limited.

Haslam is the chairman of the Republican Governors Association, which is funding the group named Tri Star PAC that paid for the ad.

The Democratic Governors Association is poised to spend on behalf of Dean in the open race.