× Dyer County deputy reportedly killed in Crockett County crash

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Dyer County deputy has died.

According to initial reports, Deputy Clint Wallace was traveling through Crockett County on Wednesday when he was involved in a single car crash on 412. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but passed away Thursday morning.

The deputy reportedly worked for the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

WREG has reached out to the Dyer County sheriff for comment, but have not heard back at the time of publication.