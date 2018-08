× Deputies searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s disease

Police are searching for a 61-year old man who went missing yesterday afternoon.

Tyrone Cotton was last seen around noon Wednesday near the Riverdale and Shelby Drive area.

Authorities said he takes blood pressure medication but doesn’t have it with him. He was also diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

He often visits the McDonald’s in the area he went missing in.

If you have seen this man contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.